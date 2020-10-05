Multiple weekend accidents causes by local residents resulted in injury
Two accidents on Saturday sent local residents to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol issued reports regarding accidents that were caused by local residents, but also involved drivers from outside Grays Harbor.
In the first accident north of Hoquiam on Saturday morning, a 30-year-old Taholah woman was driving south on US 101 north of Hoquiam. When the woman crossed the centerline, she sideswiped a 1994 Ford Explorer driven by a Hoquiam man before colliding head-on with a truck carrying a man and woman from the Seattle area.
The truck left the road, went into and through a fence, coming to rest in an RV park.
The Taholah woman was the only injury in that accident and was sent to Grays Harbor Community Hospital. Drugs and/or alcohol were not involved.
In the second accident on Saturday afternoon, a 65-year-old Ocean Shores woman fell asleep outside Hoquiam.
According to a report, the woman was driving on SR 109 towards Ocean Shores when she crossed the Chenois Creek Bridge and fell asleep at the wheel. When she did, her vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup driven by an 81-year-old man from Roy.
The vehicles both ended up in opposite ditches and the local woman was sent to the hospital.
The Ocean Shores woman was cited for negligent driving.