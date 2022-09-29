Multiple local representatives fill vacancies on Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee

The Olympic National Forest announced 15 new members to fill the vacancies on the Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).

As a Federal Advisory Committee, the RAC can provide input on a variety of forest related topics and review projects on or adjacent to national forest lands in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, and Mason counties funded by the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

Advisory committee members represent a variety of backgrounds and interests. The RAC is required to be balanced and diverse with equal representation from industry, environmental groups, recreation groups, elected officials, and local residents.

Local representatives appointed include Commissioner Jill Warne, as well as Dane Bonnell and Mitzi Schindele, both of Montesano,

Categories and new appointed RAC members are:

Member Category Dane Bonnell Category A: Organized Labor or Non-Timber Forest Product Harvester Groups Eric Nagle Category A: Developed Outdoor Recreation, Off-highway Vehicle Users, or Recreational Fishing Groups Julie Anne Metzger Category A: Energy and Mineral Development or Commercial or Recreational Fishing Groups Phil Wolff Category A: Commercial Timber Industry Michael Spears Category A: Federal Grazing Permits or Other Land Use Permits or Representative of Non-industrial Private Forest Landowners (within the area for which the committee is organized) Jill Silver Category B: Regionally or Locally Recognized Environmental Organizations Paul Pickett Category B: Regionally or Locally Recognized Environmental Organizations Mitzi Schindele Category B: Dispersed Recreational Activities Matthew Stewart Category B: Dispersed Recreational Activities Mara Zimmerman Category B: Nationally or Regionally Recognized Wild Horse and Burro Interest, Wildlife or Hunting Organizations, or Watershed Associations Jill Warne Category C: County or Local-elected Office Greg Brotherton Category C: County or Local-elected Office Nicole Rasmussen Category C: American Indian Tribes within, or adjacent to the area for which the committee is organization Julie Ann Koehlinger Category C: American Indian Tribes within, or adjacent to the area for which the committee is organization Austin Paul Category C: Affected Public-at-Large

Visit the Olympic National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees to learn more about the Olympic Peninsula RAC, including how you can apply! RAC applications are now accepted on a rolling basis.