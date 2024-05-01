Multiple closures on SR 109 coming; some closures lasting a month or more

While months away, North Beach residents, and anyone traveling to or from the beaches above Grays Harbor, are being warned to prepare for SR 109 closures and detours as part of further fish passage work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation states that multiple closures will be taking place over the summer.

This includes SR 109 closures and a detour between Ocean City and Seabrook.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 16, SR 109 at milepost 27 will close around the clock. The highway will close between Cedar Lane and Chauncey Lane. The roadway will close to all travelers for approximately 14 days.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 8, SR 109 at milepost 24.5 will close around the clock. The highway will close between Alderwood Lane and Park Lane. The roadway will be closed to all travelers for approximately 28 days.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 28, SR 109 at milepost 19.4 will close around the clock. The highway will close between Pacific Lane and Chabot Road. The roadway will close to all travelers for approximately 30 calendar days.

Signed detours will be provided.

Access to residents and businesses will be maintained.

Further closures and a detour will take place on SR 109 outside of Hoquiam

At 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 8, SR 109 at milepost 4.4 will close around the clock. The highway will close between Bay Ridge Lane and Valley Road. The roadway will close to all travelers for approximately 21 days.

After the first road closure is completed, SR 109 at milepost 6.9 will close around the clock for approximately 33 consecutive days. The highway will close to all traffic between Kessler Lane and Rock View Lane.

Travelers will detour around that work via US 101, Ocean Beach Road, Grass Creek Road, and Powell Road.

Travelers can expect about 20-minutes to use the 12-mile detour route between Hoquiam and SR 109.