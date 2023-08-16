Multiple Aberdeen street projects to create delays and closures into October

Roadwork in Aberdeen will cause closures and delays over the next two months.

Aberdeen City Engineer Nick Bird tells KXRO that improvements to Aberdeen streets are scheduled for construction beginning the week of August 21, 2023.

The City of Aberdeen recently awarded two separate projects to improve roadways in Aberdeen.

The City awarded the A St & I St project to Rognlin’s Inc., which is a reconstruction project on A St. from 1st St. to 2nd St. as well as on I Street from 9th St. to the entrance to Sam Benn Park.

The second project was awarded to Lakeside Inc. to complete the Grind and Inlay project on Park and Alder Streets from Heron St. to State St., on Broadway St. from W Wishkah St. to State St, and on E Market St from E St. to B St.

Project improvements for A St & I St consist of removing the existing concrete roadway, installation of new road subgrade and asphalt pavement, new sidewalks, curb ramps, and stormwater drainage.

Work is scheduled to begin the week of August 21 and is anticipated to be complete by the end of October.

Improvements for the Grind & Inlay project consist of grinding the existing surface of the roadway and installing new asphalt pavement and pavement markings.

When completed, the work on E Market St will result in a modification to the lane configuration similar to what is in place west of the roundabout on Market St.

Work on the Grind & Inlay project will typically be done after 6 PM to expedite the construction process.

Minor work will be conducted before Labor Day with the grinding and new paving work scheduled for after Labor Day weekend.

Most of the work will be completed within the first two weeks and final pavement markings will be placed in early October.

Each location will be fully or partially closed to traffic with flaggers and/or traffic control devices to safely route traffic during the construction activity.

On street parking will be prohibited shortly before and during work planned or scheduled work.

“Once completed, this project will provide citizens with approximately 146,000 square feet of replaced driving surface.”

Project funding for the A St & I St reconstruction project is provided completely through the City’s Transportation Benefit District (TBD).

Transportation Benefit District 2023 Projects

Click on the following link see projects that are planned for the next 6 years.

Six Year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP)

Funding for the Grind & Inlay project is provided principally through an Arterial Preservation grant managed by the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) with roughly a quarter of the construction cost funded by the City’s TBD.

“We appreciate your continued patience as we work to improve the City’s infrastructure. For your safety, please stay alert, watch for lane/channelization changes, and obey all construction signs and flagging personnel.”

For more information on these projects, please visit the City’s website at www.aberdeenwa.gov.

Questions and comments regarding these projects can be directed to Nick Bird at (360) 537-3218 or [email protected].