Motorcyclist ejected after colliding with truck

Jun 18, 2020 @ 8:17am

A motorcycle rider was ejected after striking the back of  a truck near Elma.

The Washington State Patrol issued a release after the accident south of Elma on Highway 12 near Buswell Road

According to the accident report, a 37-year-old Elma man was riding his 2005 Yamaha sport bike toward Elma, following a 69-year-old Tenino man in his 1996 Toyota Tacoma.

The Elma man was reported to have been riding at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of the truck and was ejected.

The motorcycle rider had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries and the Yamaha was totaled.

The truck driver was not injured.

Charges for reckless driving were issued for the rider.

