Motorcycle rider ejected in Westport accident

May 11, 2020 @ 7:05am

An Aberdeen man was ejected from his motorcycle outside Westport.

The Washington State Patrol issued a collision report stating that a 20 year old Aberdeen motorcycle rider was heading northbound on State Route 105 on Saturday evening when the accident occurred.

In their report, as the man was travelling at a high rate of speed, he applied his brakes and began to lose control.

When the motorcycle went down on its side, the rider was ejected and both he and the 2007 Yamaha he was riding came to rest in the northbound lane.

The Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

The man faces a charge of Reckless Driving.

