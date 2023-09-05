Motorcycle accidents take two lives over weekend

Multiple fatality motorcycle accidents over the weekend took the lives of visitors to the area.

The Washington State Patrol shared updates on the accidents, announcing the travelers who died.

The first accident occurred on Saturday at Hogan’s Corner when a motorcycle was hit head on.

According to the report, an SUV driven by an Aberdeen woman was in the turn lane heading into Ocean Shores when it failed to yield to make a left turn, striking a motorcycle carrying two riders and pushing the bike into the front of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

Both of the Falls City, OR riders were ejected from the bike.

47-year old Brandy Hunsche died at the scene, while 47-year old Robert Hunsche was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The cause of the accident and potential charges are under investigation.

On Sunday, a separate motorcycle accident took the life of a Woodinville man as he was riding off-road.

WSP states that the 59-year-old motorcycle rider was on a forest service road near the Capitol Forest when he struck an object on the trail, ejecting him over the handlebars of his 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Chris Shoemaker of Woodinville died at the scene.

No other vehicles or riders were involved.