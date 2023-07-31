KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Motorcycle accidents require airlifts

July 31, 2023 7:08AM PDT
Photo from Wishkah Fire Department

Multiple motorcycle accidents over the weekend required airlifts.

Motorcycles were throughout Grays Harbor and Pacific County for weekend events, and emergency responders saw accidents throughout the area.

On Friday, a 31-year-old Rochester man required an airlift after he wrecked his 2007 Honda motorcycle on US 101 in Pacific County.

According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, the Rochester man lost control of his bike as he was traveling north on 101, putting the motorcycle down into the ditch. 

The man was wearing a helmet, but he suffered injuries that required an airlift to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

On Saturday, multiple motorcycle riders were injured on the Wishkah Road.

The Wishkah Fire Department shared that around 2pm on Saturday, EMS and law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the accident, over a dozen miles up the Wishkah Road.

EMS and law enforcement were dispatched, along with a request for transport from the Life Flight Network.

According to FD #10, one patient needed air transport, and two other patients had minor injuries.

The helicopter was able to land in an empty field and the patient was moved for further treatment.

