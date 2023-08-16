Motorcycle accident sends teen to hospital

A 15-year-old from Shelton was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle accident near McCleary.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, the Shelton teen was riding a 2014 Kawasaki EX300 eastbound on SR 8 just before noon on Tuesday when the accident occurred.

The report states that the teen failed to navigate a curve, riding into a cable barrier.

Officials say that the 15-year-old was wearing a helmet at the time, but was transported to Harborview Medical Center due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The motorcycle was totaled at the scene.

The name of the teen was not released since they are a juvenile.