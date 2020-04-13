Motorcycle accident near Oakville brings injuries/charges
Two men from King and Pierce county were involved in an accident on Highway 12 as they traveled through the area on their motorcycles.
In a report from the Washington State Patrol, they say that a Tacoma and a Renton man were both in a group of motorcycles riding eastbound on US-12 just north of Oakville when the accident occurred on Saturday.
According to the report, the 28-year-old Tacmoma man overcorrected at a high rate of speed and laid his 2005 Suzuiki GSX-R600 motorcycle down. The 29-year-old Renton man also overcorrected on his 2001 Yamaha VMX12, colliding with the first vehicle.
Both motorcycles came to rest in the roadway and both men suffered injuries.
The Tacoma man was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia while the Renton man was taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center.
The Tacoma man was cited for Reckless Driving.
The Renton man was cited for Reckless Driving and Driving While Suspended.