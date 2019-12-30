Morgan Wallen Host’s ABC Audio’s 2019 Rewind!
Join Morgan Wallen as he looks back at The biggest country hits of the year with ABC Audio’s 2019 Country Rewind! It’s a three hour recap of the songs that had everybody singing along this past year!
The show will bring you some of the stories behind hit songs from the likes of Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Runaway June, Keith Urban, Eric Church, and Blake Shelton, plus, top stars pick their favorite hits of the year!
Don’t miss ABC Audio’s 2019 Rewind with Morgan Wallen! New years eve from 4 pm to 7 pm and again New Years Day 5 am to 8 am and 2 pm to 5 pm! On The Harbors New Country Kix 95.3!!