More Miss Grays Harbor Contestants!

Miss Grays Harbor and Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen contestants have been stopping by the Kix 95.3 Morning show all this Week! On Wednesday, Miss G.H. hopeful Kylie Shepard along with Outstanding teen hopefuls Sofia Da Silva, Macy Holcomb, & Kathryn Thomas stopped by! Check out the interviews with all below!

Clip 1. Macy Holcomb & Kathryn Thomas

Clip 2. Kylie Shepard

The Miss Grays Harbor and Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen pageant is this Saturday night at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre! 7 pm tickets available HERE!