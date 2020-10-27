More free COVID testing coming to Hoquiam and Elma locations
An additional week of community COVID testing has been added locally.
Grays Harbor County Emergency Management and Grays Harbor County Public Health have extended their partnership with the Washington State National Guard to continue community based COVID-19 tests in Grays Harbor County.
During the 13 days of testing, 1,500 people have been tested for COVID-19.
There have been more tests performed than expected. This has caused a delay in test results.
Tests on site are now being prioritized and result times may vary.
More dates, time, and locations are now available.
Third Round of Dates, Times, and Locations:
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|CITY
|10/28/202
|10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium East Parking Lot
|Hoquiam
|10/29/2020
|8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium East Parking Lot
|Hoquiam
|10/30/2020
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium East Parking Lot
|Hoquiam
|10/31/2020
|10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium East Parking Lot
|Hoquiam
|11/3/2020
|10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
|Fairgrounds Parking Lot
|Elma
|11/4/2020
|10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
|Fairgrounds Parking Lot
|Elma
|11/5/2020
|8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Fairgrounds Parking Lot
|Elma
|11/6/2020
|10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
|Fairgrounds Parking Lot
|Elma
|11/7/2020
|9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|Fairgrounds Parking Lot
|Elma
There are no requirements to be tested for COVID-19 during this community based testing.
This testing site is open to anyone that needs or wants a COVID-19 test. People under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by an adult.
A valid phone number and address will be necessary; however, no identification is required.
Support for testing is available in both English and Spanish at all locations. No questions regarding immigration status will be asked.
These sites will be both drive-through and walk-up with no appointment required.
There are no public restrooms at test site locations.
Grays Harbor County Public Health’s COVID-19 call center is now open during the weekends. Our bi-lingual call center can be reached at (360) 964-1850 Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM and Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Grays Harbor COVID-19 updates, including current case counts, are available at healthygh.org.