More details on officer involved shooting where a man with a knife was tased
Aberdeen, WA – More details have been released on the officer involved shooting where a man with a knife was tased on Tuesday by Aberdeen Police.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation, tells KXRO that the suspect in the officer involved shooting has been booked into the Grays Harbor County jail for attempted assault 2nd degree.
They say the 28 year old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital after the incident occurred and was treated for a head wound that was the result of falling to the ground after being tased.
The man was not struck with a bullet and the Sheriff’s Office says he had minor injuries from the fall.
Detectives from the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team interviewed officers and civilians who had information or witnessed the event.
Police say that witnesses describe that the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs prior to approaching the officers in the police department parking lot.
Officers say the man was armed with a large knife and came at them with it.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, it appears that one officer fired his pistol and a different officer discharged a taser at nearly the same time.
The suspect fell to the ground where he was taken into custody and the officers rendered first aid until medics arrived.
If you witnessed this incident or have information that may be valuable to the case please contact Detective Sergeant Paul Logan at the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office at 360-964-1751.
The case is still under active investigation.