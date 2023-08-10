More culvert work means more detours in McCleary

Another road closure is coming to the McCleary area for fish passage work, and it will be in place for the coming weeks.

County Operations Supervisor Mike Zabiaka told KXRO that a culvert replacement project is scheduled to close Summit Road from August 14th to September 8th.

Zabiaka says that the Summit Rd closure will require traffic to be detoured around the project site via SR 108 and Elma-Hicklin Rd.

This project will create further traffic detours in the North McCleary area, following other fish passage work in the vicinity.

The work follows the multi-week closure of the Elma-Hicklin Rd that detoured travelers around the area and was scheduled to end this week, and it comes prior to work between McCleary and Kamilche that will bring a full closure of SR 108 from September 5-19.

Another around-the-clock road full closure of SR 108 has been announced by WSDOT, taking place in late October near West Hurley Waldrip Road.