Montesano stabbing investigation leads to arrest

The Montesano Police Department released a statement following a Monday stabbing.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue just after 6am on Monday.

When they arrived, they reported that they found a 45-year-old man who said that he had been stabbed by an unknown man who ran from the home after the stabbing.

Law enforcement from Montesano, Elma, and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office searched the neighborhood, but found no trace of a suspect.

The victim was taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital for a non-life-threatening puncture wound and released after treatment.

MPD says that in their investigation they found that the man was known to the victim, and that he did not flee.

Police say that the victim admitted that the suspect was in fact a 42-year-old man found at the home.

He was taken into custody and booked into Grays Harbor County Jail for felony assault charges.

The investigation is ongoing.