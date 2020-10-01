Montesano man among Washington State Patrol graduating class, earning high marks
On Wednesday, a ceremony was held at the State Patrol Training Division that saw 49 Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers sworn in by Justice Susan Owens of the Washington State Supreme Court.
Among them was Cody Robinson of Montesano.
Robinson was highlighted in his class, earning the Top Control Tactics Award which recognizes him with the highest level of proficiency in “control tactics techniques, to include self-defense, handcuffing, searching, and use of force thought process”.
Robinson will be working for the State Patrol in the Monroe area.
The entire class was presented with their commission cards by Assistant Chief Jeff R. Sass after completing over 1,000 hours of training.
The Washington State Patrol Academy produces approximately three cadet classes each biennium, which accounts for about 100 to 120 new troopers. Historically, only about four to six percent of the total number of applicants makes the grade to become WSP troopers.
“The 49 cadets graduating today endured a rigorous application process, extensive background investigation, and received the best training, unmatched anywhere else in the nation. Today, they will join the ranks of Washington’s finest, as troopers of the Washington State Patrol, a tradition that began 99 years ago on June 21, 1921, when sixteen brave men kick-started their Indian motorcycles, strapped on an armband and started a proud tradition known today as the Washington State Patrol,” said Chief John Batiste.
Also during the ceremony, the Core Values Award was presented to Trooper Samuel T. Harshberger. This award is presented to the trooper cadet who most typifies the Training Division Core Values, which includes strong leadership, effective partnerships, professional excellence, acting with integrity and accountability, respecting and protecting individual rights, and earning the trust and confidence of the public.
The recipient of this award was determined by an anonymous vote of the cadet’s classmates, and is sponsored by the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation. This award honors the most recent State Patrol employee to give their life in service to the citizens of the state of Washington.
Trooper Justin R. Schaffer died in the line of duty on March 24, 2020.
The award was presented in Trooper Schaffer’s honor by his wife, Sandra Schaffer.
In addition to this award, Captain Mark R. Tegard presented five trooper cadets with awards.
These awards included:
Top Academic Award
- Presented to Trooper Carol Ann E. Fuchs; this award recognizes the outstanding efforts of the cadet who attains the highest grade point average compiled over 30 exams and quizzes. The class average GPA for the 113th Trooper Basic Training Class was 91%; Trooper Fuchs’ GPA was an impressive 95%.
Top Driving Award
- Presented to Trooper Jaremy N. Martin; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with respect to driving skills and techniques, decision-making and mind-set, and steady and constant improvement through each phase of drivers training.
Top Firearms Award
- Presented to Trooper Jace M. Steele; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with all weapon systems, marksmanship scores and skills, and demonstration of sound judgment during practical encounter scenarios.
Top Physical Fitness
- Presented to Trooper Patrick R. Homa; this award recognizes the highest level of drive and tenacity in physical fitness testing and training. The recipient of this award consistently performed at the top of the Trooper Basic Training Class during physical training.
Top Collision Investigation Award
- Presented to Trooper Jace M. Steele; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency regarding collision investigation, including mathematical computation, scene investigation, information and evidence gathering, report writing, and teamwork.
Top Overall Cadet Award
- Presented to Trooper Patrick R. Homa; this award recognizes the trooper cadet who demonstrated great courage to overcome obstacles, unwavering dedication to stay focused on reaching their goals, and their ability to give 100% in every aspect of their training. Trooper Homa demonstrated the necessary skills, abilities, and judgment to be an excellent trooper, and he made extra efforts to make continuous improvements.
113th Trooper Basic Training Class
|
|Name
|Number
|Final Assignment
|Home Town
|1
|Adams, Jessica
|760
|Okanogan
|Malott
|2
|Ahn, Hyungjun
|424
|Tacoma
|Yelm
|3
|Arceo, Montana
|629
|Marysville
|Walla Walla
|4
|Bonnell, Rebecca
|1299
|Bellevue
|Olympia
|5
|Boyd, Parker
|1148
|Bellevue
|Normandy Park
|6
|Buddin, Dustin
|962
|Monroe
|Arlington
|7
|Candelaria, Silverio
|324
|Goldendale
|Vancouver
|8
|Carrillo-Varela, Magaly
|1099
|Yakima
|Yakima
|9
|Childs, Regan
|347
|Marysville
|DeerPark
|10
|Clark, Benjamin
|320
|Olympia
|Tumwater
|11
|Corner, Christopher
|339
|Tacoma
|Vancouver
|12
|Donwen, Nathan
|950
|Bellevue
|Puyallup
|13
|Erwin, KeShawn
|1123
|Bellevue
|Tacoma
|14
|Flaig, Kyle
|973
|Chehalis
|Centralia
|15
|Fletcher, Jacob
|1226
|Bellingham
|Sumas
|16
|Fuchs, Carol Ann
|1101
|Bellevue
|Tacoma
|17
|Grasseth, Skylor
|556
|Monroe
|Cathlamet
|18
|Harding, Kelsey
|718
|Marysville
|Arlington
|19
|Harshberger, Samuel
|1083
|Monroe
|Airway Heights
|20
|Hicks, Lauren
|884
|Yakima
|Selah
|21
|Homa, Patrick
|1266
|Bellevue
|Auburn
|22
|Hudson, Caleb
|544
|Monroe
|St.John
|23
|Jewell, Jeb
|1234
|Shelton
|Chehalis
|24
|Kroner, Mitchel
|918
|Grandview
|Pasco
|25
|MacKinnon, Cameron
|1257
|Monroe
|Lynden
|26
|Martin, Jaremy
|1198
|Burlington
|Lynden
|27
|McClelland, Shane
|833
|Pt.Townsend
|Bremerton
|28
|Miller, Cody
|807
|Tacoma
|Roy
|29
|Miller, Shelby
|1059
|Tacoma
|Dupont
|30
|Morgan, Brittan
|919
|Tacoma
|Lacey
|31
|Murray, Jonathon
|530
|Olympia
|Olympia
|32
|Olson, Jacob
|861
|Marysville
|Stanwood
|33
|Osmer, Cameron
|1151
|Bellevue
|Issaquah
|34
|Perkins, Bryan
|1010
|Bellevue
|Lynnwood
|35
|Raber, Jared
|1292
|Okanogan
|East Wenatchee
|36
|Radillo, Vidal
|432
|Grandview
|Yakima
|37
|Robinson, Cody
|867
|Monroe
|Montesano
|38
|Rohrbaugh, Eion
|1156
|Monroe
|Spokane
|39
|Schick, Carter
|1077
|Olympia
|Olympia
|40
|Schoenborn, David
|510
|Goldendale
|Winlock
|41
|Schultz, Clementine
|619
|Marysville
|Salkum
|42
|Silva, Cruz
|1250
|Bellevue
|Puyallup
|43
|Steele, Jace
|353
|Marysville
|Monroe
|44
|Sullivan, Liam
|1254
|Burlington
|Mt.Vernon
|45
|Taylor, Aspen
|797
|Tacoma
|Tacoma
|46
|Weatherwax, Katherine
|648
|Pt.Townsend
|Bremerton
|47
|Weigel, Lars
|447
|Okanogan
|Omak
|48
|York, Jamon
|491
|Tacoma
|Olympia
|49
|Young, Mark
|740
|Tacoma
|Tumwater
For more information, visit www.wsp.wa.gov.