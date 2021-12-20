      Weather Alert

Montesano man airlifted following DUI accident

Dec 20, 2021 @ 8:39am

A 32-year-old Montesano man was in a single vehicle accident over the weekend.

According to a report, the Montesano man was driving westbound on Pioneer Avenue when he drove towards US Highway 12, but drove off the roadway.

When his 2014 Ram pickup left the road, he drove over the triangle divider, went into the brush, and struck a tree. The truck was totaled in the collision.

The Washington State Patrol states that the man was injured in the accident and had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The cause of the accident is being cited as DUI and driving too fast.

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
Writer/Director Justin Corsbie Talks about His Debut Feature Film "Hard Luck Love Song"
photo credit: John Russo
Tony & Emmy Award Winning Actress/Singer Kristin Chenoweth On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show
Pastor Kent Gravely of Immanuel Baptist Church Tells The Story of The First Christmas
New law reduce use of single-use utensils, condiments, straws beginning Jan. 1
Fish & Wildlife Commissioner resigns; opens door for local representation
Connect With Us Listen To Us On