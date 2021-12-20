Montesano man airlifted following DUI accident
A 32-year-old Montesano man was in a single vehicle accident over the weekend.
According to a report, the Montesano man was driving westbound on Pioneer Avenue when he drove towards US Highway 12, but drove off the roadway.
When his 2014 Ram pickup left the road, he drove over the triangle divider, went into the brush, and struck a tree. The truck was totaled in the collision.
The Washington State Patrol states that the man was injured in the accident and had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
The cause of the accident is being cited as DUI and driving too fast.