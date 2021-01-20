Montesano Junior/Senior High students return to school February 1
The Montesano School District issued an update on Tuesday to announce the upcoming Hybrid In-Person/Remote Schedule that starts next month for the Montesano Junior/Senior High School.
Students will be back in the school on Monday, February 1.
Parents, guardians, and students have been both mailed & emailed specific cohort assignments and in-person/remote learning information prior to the change.
In the schedule, Montesano students have been assigned a cohort, identifying the days they will be attending classes, either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays.
The days the students will not be in-person, they will be remote learning at home.
Wednesdays will be remote learning for all students, following the early release schedule.
The school district says that the schedule was developed to ensure adequate social distancing at all times while on campus.
Click here to view the new Hybrid In-Person/Remote Learning Time Schedule, which can also be found on the Montesano School District website under “About Us”.