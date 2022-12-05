Montesano Food Bowl 2022

Food Bowl 2022 begins in Montesano Thursday, December 8 and continues through Monday, December 19.

As part of the calendar, Montesano students will hold events such as the Jingle Bell Jog on Saturday morning as part of the Festival of Lights, a Bag Drive where you can donate non-perishable food or money, Powderpuff football, Buff volleyball, and many other events.

Other events on the calendar through December 19 included collections at games and student spotlight events, as well as a number of efforts.

You can join in with the Montesano Bulldogs as they “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” by raising food and funds, with 100% of the proceeds going to support the Montesano Food Bank.

In the past, Montesano had been in a “competition” with the Elma School District for Food Bowl, although it is once again a singular event for both schools this year. Elma finished their event at the end of November.

Click here for the EVENTS LIST