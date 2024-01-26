KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Montesano City Council position opening; letters of interest being accepted

January 26, 2024 6:28AM PST
Share
Logo from City of Montesano

Montesano residents have until February 16  to submit letters of interest to fill a vacant city council position.

The City of Montesano is seeking candidates to fill the vacant term of City Council Position #6.

This position became vacant when Mayor Tyler Trimble stepped into his new role and off of his council seat.

Anyone filling this position would serve through December 31, 2025.

Qualified candidates must be registered voters, over the age of 18, and have resided in Montesano for at least one year before being installed.

The Montesano City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7pm.

Council members receive a monthly stipend of $200, according to Montesano Municipal Code.

Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to CFO/Clerk Gretchen Sagen at 112 N. Main Stree, Montesnao, WA 98563 or [email protected] by February 16, 2024.

For more information, contact CFO/Clerk Sagen at (360) 249-3021, ext. 109

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Cop CarKeith Urban
3:57pm
Nobodys NobodyBrothers Osborne
3:54pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard
3:46pm
Different Round HereRiley Green / Luke Combs
3:43pm
RodeoGarth Brooks
3:38pm
View Full Playlist