Montesano City Council position opening; letters of interest being accepted

Montesano residents have until February 16 to submit letters of interest to fill a vacant city council position.

The City of Montesano is seeking candidates to fill the vacant term of City Council Position #6.

This position became vacant when Mayor Tyler Trimble stepped into his new role and off of his council seat.

Anyone filling this position would serve through December 31, 2025.

Qualified candidates must be registered voters, over the age of 18, and have resided in Montesano for at least one year before being installed.

The Montesano City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7pm.

Council members receive a monthly stipend of $200, according to Montesano Municipal Code.

Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to CFO/Clerk Gretchen Sagen at 112 N. Main Stree, Montesnao, WA 98563 or [email protected] by February 16, 2024.

For more information, contact CFO/Clerk Sagen at (360) 249-3021, ext. 109