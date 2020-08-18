Montesano Burn Ban in place
The City of Montesano announced that they have instituted a burn ban.
The ban, which began on Monday, August 17, prohibits all outdoor burning within city limits.
Currently the ban will be in place through September 30, 2020.
The Montesano Fire Department says that recreational campfires will be allowed if built in an approved fire pit.
- The campfire shall be no greater than 3-feet in diameter and constructed of a ring of metal, stone or brick 8-inches above the ground surface.
- The campfire shall have an area at least 10-feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20-feet of clearance from overhead flammable materials or fuels.
- The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16-years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel, 5-gallon bucket of water, or an outstretched hose line.
“With the summer upon us, dry weather and shifting winds create a condition for controlled fires to become uncontrolled and spread very quickly.”
Fire officials state that the burn ban is a proactive measure .
All city burn permits issued in 2020 are valid through December 31, 2020.