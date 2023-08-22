Missing kayaker found deceased; identified as Aberdeen woman

An Aberdeen woman was found deceased after going missing during a kayaking trip.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched on the report of a missing kayaker last seen in the bay near Grays Harbor City.

In a report, the GHSO says that a man called to say that he and his girlfriend had been kayaking in the bay, and around midnight they decided to pull towards shoreline and sleep for the night in their kayaks.

The man states that when he woke up, he found his girlfriend was missing.

He said that her personal belongings were still in her kayak but she was not.

The reporting party stated he searched all day up the nearby coastline for his girlfriend but was unable to locate her. He then decided to kayak to shore and contact the police for assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office began a search and rescue mission and requested the assistance of a helicopter to search the area.

Life Flight Network launched a helicopter from Bowerman airfield and located the missing kayaker deceased on Sand Island just east of Ocean Shores. Life Flight Network then assisted the Sheriff’s Office and the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office in recovering the missing female.

The Coroner’s Office identified the deceased kayaker as 19 year old Genesis Miramontes of Aberdeen.

The cause and manner of death are pending the results of the autopsy.

Her family has been notified.