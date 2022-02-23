Miss Grays Harbor/Teen Candidates Emma & Ellie Stopped by The Kix Morning Show!
From Left: Emma Dorsch & Ellie Winkelman
Emma Dorsch from Aberdeen a student at G.H. College and HHS Senior Ellie Winkelman stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show today to talk about the upcoming Miss Grays Harbor/Outstanding Teen Competition 2022 Happening this Saturday night 2/26/2022 at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre at 7pm. Check out the interview below!
Emma Dorsch & Ellie Winkelman talk pageant with The Luceman on the Kix 95.3 Moring show!
Tickets are $25 and be purchased online by clicking HERE!! You can also get them at Harbor Drug in Hoquiam, City Center Drug in Aberdeen, or from any Miss Grays Harbor/Outstanding Teen candidate. A limited number of preferred seating tickets are available for $35. Preferred seating includes early seating and a program book.
To find out more about the Miss Grays Harbor pageant and organization and to read about all of this year’s candidates log on to the official Miss Grays Harbor Website by clicking HERE!!