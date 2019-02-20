Miss Grays Harbor Pageant is This Weekend!

Miss Grays Harbor and Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen contestants have been stopping by the Kix 95.3 Morning show all this Week! On Tuesday, Miss G.H. hopeful Courtney Glenn and Miss G.H. Outstanding Teen contestant Ellie Winkelman stopped by as well as Miss Grays Harbor herself Kuinn Karaffa! Check out the interviews with all below!

Clip 1. Courtney Glenn:

Clip 2. Ellie Winkelman

Clip 3. Miss Grays Harbor, Kuinn Karaffa

The Miss Grays Harbor and Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen pageant is this Saturday night at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre! 7 pm tickets available HERE!