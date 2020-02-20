      Weather Alert

Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Candidates Talk up Pageant!

Feb 20, 2020 @ 1:18pm

Another round of Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen candidates stopped by once again this morning to talk about the upcoming Miss Grays Harbor / Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen pageant which is happening this Saturday at Hoquiam’s historic 7th Street Theatre!

Stopping in today was, HHS Freshman, Gracie Bonney-Spradlin, Elma HS Freshman Autumn Sayers-Hartman, & Montesano HS Sophmore Sofia DaSilva!  Check out the interview below!

Miss Grays Harbor pageant is this Saturday night at Hoquiam’s historic 7th Street Theatre!  For more information just click Here!

TAGS
Miss America Pageant Miss Grays Harbor Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen
