Miss Grays Harbor & Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant Set For This Saturday

From Left: Luceman, Ellie Winkleman, Emma Dorsch, Peyton Munoz, & Kyliegh Sisson

Miss Grays Harbor/Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant is happening this Saturday night Feb. 4th 2023 at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre! The show begins at 7pm! You can purchase tickets buy clicking HERE!! Earlier today on the Kix 95.3 Morning show The Luceman talked with reigning Miss Grays Harbor Emma Dorsch and Outstanding Teen Ellie Winkleman about their year and their thoughts going into this weekend, as well as contestant Peyton Munoz whos running for Outstanding Teen and Kyliegh Sisson whos running for Miss Grays Harbor. Check out both interviews below.

Emma Dorsch & Ellie Winkleman interview:

2023 Contestants Peyton Munoz & Kyliegh Sisson

For More on the Miss Grays Harbor Program celebrating it’s 75th Year Just Click HERE!!