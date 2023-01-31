KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Miss Grays Harbor & Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant Set For This Saturday

January 31, 2023 10:02AM PST
Share
Miss Grays Harbor & Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant Set For This Saturday
From Left: Luceman, Ellie Winkleman, Emma Dorsch, Peyton Munoz, & Kyliegh Sisson

Miss Grays Harbor/Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant is happening this Saturday night Feb. 4th 2023 at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre! The show begins at 7pm! You can purchase tickets buy clicking HERE!! Earlier today on the Kix 95.3 Morning show The Luceman talked with reigning Miss Grays Harbor Emma Dorsch and Outstanding Teen Ellie Winkleman about their year and their thoughts going into this weekend, as well as contestant Peyton Munoz whos running for Outstanding Teen and Kyliegh Sisson whos running for Miss Grays Harbor.  Check out both interviews below.

Emma Dorsch & Ellie Winkleman interview:

2023 Contestants Peyton Munoz & Kyliegh Sisson

For More on the Miss Grays Harbor Program celebrating it’s 75th Year Just Click HERE!!

 

More about:
7th Street Theatre
Miss Grays Harbor
Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen

Most Popular Posts

1

Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside
2

Kane Brown in Concert September 3 At The WA State Fair- Tickets On Sale This Week
3

Proposed legislation would add additional prohibition on open carry
4

King Tides this weekend not expected to cause major issues
5

Campus-wide lockdown Wednesday at South Bend schools

Recently Played

Doin ThisLuke Combs
7:18pm
Everything She AintHailey Whitters
7:13pm
DontBilly Currington
7:09pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
7:06pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line)
7:03pm
View Full Playlist