Miss Grays Harbor Candidates Getting Ready For Pageant This Saturday

February 2, 2023 2:34PM PST
Miss Grays Harbor Candidates Getting Ready For Pageant This Saturday
from left: Maycie Larocqe, Madison Blair, Kaitlyn Brand, & Alykzia Madison Photo by Phil Luce

A few Candidates for Miss Grays Harbor and Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today as well as an Ambassador!  Check out the interviews Below..

Miss Grays Harbor/Miss Grays Harbor Outstanding Teen Pageant is happening this Saturday night Feb. 4th 2023 at Hoquiam’s Historic 7th Street Theatre! The show begins at 7pm! You can purchase tickets buy clicking HERE!!

In clip one Miss GH Candidates Alykzia Madison & Kaitlyn Brand..

Clip 2 Outstanding Teen Candidate Madison Blair & Ambassador Maycie Larocque..

For More on the Miss Grays Harbor Program celebrating it’s 75th Year Just Click HERE!!

