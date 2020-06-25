Millions of free face coverings being distributed to low-income residents
As counties continue to reopen, officials are advising all residents that wearing a face covering can help save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also say that they are aware that not everyone can easily buy or make them.
The Washington Department of Health issued a release stating that state officials launched a program earlier this month to ensure access to free, reusable cloth face coverings for all low-income Washingtonians.
Personnel with the state’s Emergency Management Division, in partnership with the Department of Enterprise Services, purchased 3.6 million cloth face masks with a plan to distribute two masks to every Washingtonian below 200% of the federal poverty level.
This would qualify an individual making $25,520 or $52,400 for a family of four.
Federal Poverty Level
|Size of Family
|2020 Federal Poverty Level
|200% of FPL
|Individuals
|$12,760
|$25,520
|Family of 2
|$17,240
|$34,480
|Family of 3
|$21,720
|$43,440
|Family of 4
|$26,200
|$52,400
|Family of 5
|$30,680
|$61,360
|Family of 6
|$35,160
|$70,320
|Family of 7
|$39,640
|$79,280
|Family of 8
|$44,120
|$88,240
According to DOH, in just two weeks, the state distributed nearly 2.8 million masks and is working on filling the remaining orders from local emergency management offices.
The state delivers the face coverings to local emergency management offices who then work with various community organizations and service providers to deliver them to individuals.
This program comes just as Gov. Jay Inslee and state Secretary of Health John Wiesman have announced a statewide order requiring use of face coverings in public spaces.
People interested in where they can pick up a mask should contact their county’s local emergency managers.
More information about face coverings is available on the state’s COVID-19 website and the Lt. Governor’s office Mask Challenge page.
As of June 22, the following counties have received or will be receiving the following quantities (numbers rounded):
- Adams – 45,650
- Asotin – 15,100
- Benton – 110,00
- Chelan – 51,250
- Clallam – 47,450
- Clark – 216,250
- Columbia – 2,500
- Cowlitz – 71,450
- Douglas – 28,150
- Ferry – 6,650
- Franklin – 68,000
- Garfield – 1,315
- Grant – 71,800
- Grays Harbor – 57,650
- Island – 35,150
- Jefferson – 18,000
- King – 827,000
- Kitsap – 106,050
- Kittitas – 27,950
- Klickitat – 27,950
- Lewis – 45,650
- Lincoln – 6,000
- Mason – 43,800
- Okanogan – 36,900
- Pacific – 8,500
- Pend Oreille – 9,750
- Pierce – 391,650
- San Juan – (opted out, were able to cover their needs)
- Skagit – 62,100
- Skamania – 6,330
- Snohomish – 298,750
- Spokane – 323,000
- Stevens – 31,700
- Thurston – 128,700
- Wahkiakum – 1,950
- Walla Walla – 18,000
- Whatcom – 137,700
- Whitman – 36,600
- Yakima – 219,350