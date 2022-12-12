KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Metal thieves arrested as Festival of Lights Parade was ongoing

December 12, 2022 6:57AM PST
Two suspects were arrested for stealing metals as hundreds were enjoying the Festival of Lights events over the weekend.

The Montesano Police Department announced that on December 10, during the Festival of Lights Parade, Officer Martinez discovered two individuals had accessed a local business to steal precious metals and wire for scrapping.   

The two men accessed the business by kayaking down river to the back of the property.

According to MPD, Officer Martinez and Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the suspects fled via the river. 

Law Enforcement Officers located the parked suspect vehicle hidden off of the road, and remained in the area, waiting. 

A short time later, the two suspects exited the river and attempted to make their way to their vehicle, only to find the Officer and deputies on scene.  

Both were taken into custody and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.  

“Meanwhile, all remained well with the parade and a fun time was had by all. Well, except for the river bandits!”, said Montesano Police.

