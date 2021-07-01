Memorial serice planned at Olympic Stadium for local Correction Office Gabe Forrest
A memorial service has been planned for Stafford Creek Correctional Officer Gabe Forrest, who passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from complications of COVID-19.
A memorial service open to all DOC employees and members of the public will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.
Consistent with the Health Emergency Labor Standards Act (HELSA) (pdf), the Department is proceeding on the presumption that his death was work-related.
The Department of Corrections and Behind the Badge Foundation, along with other agencies have come together to help plan a memorial that is consistent with the families wishes.
Additionally, flags at all DOC facilities may be flown at half-staff starting Friday, July 2, 2021 until the day of Officer Forrest’s memorial service.
Forrest started his career as a correctional officer at Stafford Creek, was regarded as outstanding by colleagues and leadership, and was honored in 2018 with the Department of Corrections Agency Officer of the Year award representing Stafford Creek Corrections Center. Gabe started his career with Stafford Creek Corrections Center on August 1, 2002 as a correctional officer and has provided dedicated service to the Department of Corrections and the State of Washington during this time.