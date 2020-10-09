      Weather Alert

Mel Gibson is “Fatman”

Oct 9, 2020 @ 9:31am

Who’s ready for a Christmas movie that stars Mel Gibson as Kris Kringle and Walton Goggins as a hit man hired by a kid who got a lump of coal for Christmas to take Santa out?  If you’re not intrigued yet then just check out the trailer for “Fatman”  In select theaters November 13th and available for digital download December 3rd..

