Meeting tonight to discuss flooding in Chehalis Basin; public input requested

Feb 17, 2021 @ 6:25am

Tonight, residents have the opportunity to provide input on fish and flood solutions in Chehalis Basin at virtual public meeting

The Office of Chehalis Basin (OCB) will host a virtual public meeting on the Chehalis Basin Strategy tongiht, Wednesday, February 1,7 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. PST. 

During the session, staff will provide an update on the actions under consideration to restore aquatic species habitat and reduce flood damages for Basin communities as part of the Chehalis Basin Strategy.

 The Chehalis Basin Strategy is a long-term plan designed to address a decline of salmon and other aquatic species and prepare for future flooding in the Basin. 

This is the second of three public meetings since Governor Inslee requested that the board examine a potential Basin-wide approach to flood damage reduction that does not include a dam, while also further evaluating ways to reduce or mitigate negative impacts associated with the proposed dam.

The third and final meeting before the board makes its recommendation on the long-term strategy will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 9

The public will have the opportunity to learn about the options and weigh in on the Board’s potential recommendations before they’re shared broadly. 

The board’s recommendations are expected by the end of March 2021. 

What: The Chehalis Basin Strategy: Public Meeting and Q&A 

Host: The Office of Chehalis Basin, Washington Department of Ecology 

When: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:00–8:00 p.m. PST 

Where: This event will be virtual. Register at: https://chehalisbasinstrategy.com/get-involved/

 

 

A meeting recording will be distributed for later viewing for those who are unable to attend. Chehalis Basin residents and others may also contact the OCB directly via email, phone, or mail. 

 

