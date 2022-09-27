Meet New PAWS of G.H. Executive Director Anna Boeche

P.A.W.S. of Grays Harbor board member Molle Bouch stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today and introduced their new Executive Director Anna Boeche! Also PAWS has an event coming up on Oct. 8th called Pints for PAWS check out the interview below.

For more on PAWS of Grays Harbor check out their website HERE!! Their Facebook page by clicking HERE! And for more on the event Pints for PAWS just Click Here!