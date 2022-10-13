KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Meet Miss Grays Harbor and find out more this Saturday

October 13, 2022 3:30PM PDT
Share
Meet Miss Grays Harbor and find out more this Saturday

Miss Grays Harbor Emma Dorsch dropped by KIX 95.3 to tell us about an information meeting for those young women that are interested in competing in the Miss Grays Harbor competition…Ask her all your questions (and enjoy a free drink) at Tinderbox Coffee Roasters on October 15, anywhere between 12 pm – 3 pm! Emma would love to answer any questions you have about the competition! Also, if you didn’t know the Miss Grays Harbor Organization is a scholarship competition and you get scholarship money just for competing!  Take a listen to Luceman’s interview with her below:

Most Popular Posts

1

Stage West Community Theatre Presents Honkey Tonk Hissy Fit: A Doublewide Texas Sequel in Ocean Shores!
2

Home fire a block from Aberdeen fire station
3

Details released on charges against Raymond marijuana processer who converted hemp to THC
4

It's Oktoberfest at St. Mary's School in Aberdeen This Saturday
5

Hurricane Relief

Recently Played

Flower ShopsErnest / Morgan Wallen
4:02pm
Craving YouThomas Rhett / Maren Morris
3:58pm
Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
3:55pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
3:52pm
Best Thing Since BackroadsJake Owen
3:45pm
View Full Playlist