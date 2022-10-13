Meet Miss Grays Harbor and find out more this Saturday

Miss Grays Harbor Emma Dorsch dropped by KIX 95.3 to tell us about an information meeting for those young women that are interested in competing in the Miss Grays Harbor competition…Ask her all your questions (and enjoy a free drink) at Tinderbox Coffee Roasters on October 15, anywhere between 12 pm – 3 pm! Emma would love to answer any questions you have about the competition! Also, if you didn’t know the Miss Grays Harbor Organization is a scholarship competition and you get scholarship money just for competing! Take a listen to Luceman’s interview with her below: