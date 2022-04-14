Meet Food Icon Melissa Clark

Melissa Clark called into the Kix 95.3 Morning show and talked with The Luceman about some fresh idea’s for your Easter Sunday dinner or Passover feast! Check out the interview below where Melissa shared some Easter/Passover recipe ideas as well as sharing tips on everything from clearing your pantry to avoid throwing out food to money saving options at the grocery store.
Melissa Clark has been a columnist for the Food section in the New York Times since 2007. She reports on trends, creates recipes and appears in videos linked to her column, “A Good Appetite”. She’s also written dozens of cookbooks.
A native of Brooklyn, she knows where to find the best bagel. Learn more about Melissa Clark at her official website by clicking HERE!! and for recipes from the interview and more just click HERE!!