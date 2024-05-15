Medical emergency causes truck and driver to strike two parked vechiles

An Elma man was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency that caused a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol reports that the 59-year-old Elma man was traveling west on SR 12 at Porter Creek Road when he suffered a medical emergency.

The Elma man’s 2013 Ford F150 left the roadway, striking two vehicles parked in a driveway at a home.

The other vehicles were unoccupied, but all three suffered damage. The man’s truck and a 2000 Ford F450 at the home saw reportable damage, while a 2006 Kia was totaled.

Officials say that the driver suffered a medical emergency that caused the accident. He was injured in the crash and transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center.

No other individuals were involved.