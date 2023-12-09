Media to close on SR 8 near McCleary

Travelers who use State Route 8 east of McCleary will see temporary traffic changes at a work zone starting Saturday, Dec. 9.

The median crossing will temporarily close at Mox Chehalis Road East.

Travelers will use alternate routes during the closure.

The temporary changes will allow crews to enhance the existing drainage system before additional heavy rain.

Crews expect to complete the drainage work the week of Dec. 11. After the work is completed, eastbound SR 8 travelers will be able to turn left onto Mox Chehalis Road again.

Left turn restrictions are already in place for westbound travelers. Those restrictions will remain in effect until late 2025.

WSDOT will provide any updates on the WSDOT app and real-time travel map.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic. Stay calm – leave early; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the latest information on roadwork happening in Grays Harbor County.