McCleary School moves to remote learning until Oct. 12
McCleary School District is the latest local school to move to remote learning.
In a letter from Superintendent Shannon Ramsey, it states that the McCleary School has met the criteria to suspend all in-person learning for 14 days.
This closure begins September 29, 2021 and will continue through October 12, 2021 for all students.
Criteria from Grays Harbor Public Health and shared with KXRO stated that a classroom closure was triggered by two or more COVID-19 cases among students or staff within a 14-day period. These cases needed to be ”epidemiologically linked” and be between people “who do not share a household and did not have significant contact outside of school grounds”.
A full school closure would follow if a certain number classrooms are active, with additional criteria.
Specific details about the level of COVID-19 exposure was not included in the letter.
Students will be working remotely on take-home assignments on Wednesday, Sept. 29 before beginning online learning on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
The change will mean the suspension of all in-person participation in school, sports, and extracurricular activities.
School meals will still be available for pick-up in front of the school between 11a-12p, Monday-Friday.