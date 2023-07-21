Master Hunter Program application period open

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting new applicants to join the ranks of over 1,200 certified master hunters across the state.

WDFW administers the Master Hunter Permit Program to enlist skilled volunteers who are willing to aid Department efforts to support the public and Washington wildlife.

“To qualify for the program, applicants must demonstrate a high skill level and be committed to lawful and ethical hunting practices,” said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager.

Interested individuals can submit applications now through August 15, 2023 and must complete all program requirements by May 15, 2024.

For information on master hunter eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit WDFW’s website.

Whipple encourages individuals who enroll in the program to prepare thoroughly for the written test.

“Master hunters are expected to be knowledgeable on many aspects of WDFW and the agency mission–so the test is fairly comprehensive, and applicants only get one chance to re-take the exam,” he explained.

WDFW has upcoming in-person orientations scheduled so applicants, current master hunters, and the public can receive information on the program and ask questions.

The first orientation is scheduled for July 25 at WDFW’s North Puget Sound Region office in Mill Creek (16018 Mill Creek Blvd.) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The second orientation will take place on August 10 at WDFW’s Southwest Region office in Ridgefield (5525 South 11th St.), also from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Master hunters in Washington provide approximately 15,000 hours each year on volunteer projects involving landowner relations and access to private lands, conservation projects for game and diversity species, and hunter education.

WDFW also enlists master hunters to assist the Department in certain human-wildlife conflicts.