Mass vaccination site continues this week; appointments being scheduled
The Grays Harbor Mass Vaccination site will reopen this week, with an increased number of vaccines available.
Grays Harbor Community Hospital issued a notice stating that mass vaccinations will continue this week by appointment only on Thursday and Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM.
Starting last week Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Department, Grays Harbor Community Hospital, and numerous local partners worked to create the local vaccination site on Port of Grays Harbor property in Aberdeen.
During the first three days of operation, nearly 1000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.
According to the notice, the hours of operation are extending after another 1,600 Pfizer vaccinations were secured.
This site is by appointment only.
“If you do not have an appointment, you will be told to turn around. There will be absolutely no walkin appointments.”
KXRO had the opportunity to view the site on Friday, January 29. Residents who are given appointments will be given directions to the site, arriving through a gate and their appointments verified. Once inside the facility, they are given the vaccine and are held at the site for a time with local first responders on-hand to ensure that there are no negative effects from the vaccine.
Only those residents who qualify under the current vaccine phase, have applied via the online form, and were given an appointment time are eligible to receive their dose.
Included in these phases are High-Risk Workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders, residents of long term care facilities, people 65 years of age and older, and people 50 years and older who are members of multigenerational households.
Those who have scheduled an appointment through the Vaccination Intake Form available at the health department website may be eligible for this site.
“We will not be vaccinating outside of the current phase as directed by the Washington State Department of Health.”
If you filled out the county’s form , you are still in the queue and will be notified when your appointment is available. There is no need to fill out the form an additional time. If you have yet to be contacted for this round of vaccinations, you will be scheduled for a future vaccination clinic.
“Please be patient, thousands of Harborites have requested their vaccine, so it’s going to take time to get you your shot. Our goal is to get a vaccine to everyone who wants one, as quickly and safely as we can.”
Emails for scheduling the next 2 dates of mass vaccination clinics have been sent and include instructions for the next steps.
If you did not include an email with your Vaccine Intake Form, GH Public Health will be reaching out via phone to schedule your appointment.
Anyone who has questions is asked to contact GH Public Health at (360) 964-1850.