Mask distribution event coming to Aberdeen High School
Aberdeen, WA – A mask distribution event at Aberdeen High School is scheduled for tomorrow.
The Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center will be hosting a drive-up mask distribution event this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center and the Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team will be at Aberdeen High School distributing two free, reusable face masks for every individual that is below the 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.
The drive-up site will be set up on 4th Street in Aberdeen between G and H Streets in front of the Aberdeen High School campus.
No identification or proof of income is required.
Grays Harbor Emergency Management says this is the first site of multiple anticipated locations and dates.
They say more information will be to come on future sites.
Under Governor Jay Inslee’s new proclamation, Mask Up, Washington, all residents are required to wear a face covering when in public and unable to adequately social distance.
Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center says they would like to encourage all residents of Grays Harbor to comply with this order.
These masks, provided by Washington State Emergency Management, are intended to help residents be able to comply with the Governor’s order.
|Size of Family
| 2020 Federal Poverty Level
|200% of FPL
|Individuals
| $12,760
|$25,520
|Family of 2
| $17,240
|$34,480
|Family of 3
| $21,720
|$43,440
|Family of 4
| $26,200
|$52,400
|Family of 5
| $30,680
|$61,360
|Family of 6
| $35,160
|$70,320
|Family of 7
| $39,640
|$79,280
|Family of 8
| $44,120
|$88,240