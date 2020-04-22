      Weather Alert

March Unemployment report for counties released, yet to show the effect of shutdowns

Apr 22, 2020 @ 9:46am

Grays Harbor, WA – The March unemployment report for Washington counties was released and it has yet to show the effect of shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate continued to drop and was tied with Yakima as the eighth highest in the state.

The rate fell to 6.8%, down from 7.1% in February.

It was also down from last March when the rate was 8.1%.

Pacific County was the seventh highest in the state with an unemployment rate of 6.9%.

That is up from their February rate of 6.6%, but down from last March when it was 8.2%.

The unemployment numbers are expected to rise due to the work stoppages caused by the Coronavirus.

Grays Harbor February 2020 March 2020* March 2019
Labor Force 29,442 28,678 29,114
Total Employment 27,366 26,738 26,749
Total Unemployment 2,076 1,940 2,365
Unemployment Rate 7.1% 6.8% 8.1%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County February 2020 March 2020* March 2019
Labor Force 8,554 8,386 8,254
Total Employment 7,988 7,810 7,580
Total Unemployment 566 576 674
Unemployment Rate 6.6% 6.9% 8.2%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

