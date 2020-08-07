Man with machete arrested after found in vacant Humptulips house
Humptulips, WA – A man with a machete was arrested after he was found in a vacant house in Humptulips.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that Wednesday deputies were dispatched to a residence on Prairie Gardens Road in Humptulips for a possible burglary in progress.
They say a man was seen entering a vacant residence and when deputies arrived they found the 37 year old suspect from Humptulips inside the house.
The Sheriff’s Office says the man was armed with a machete and threatened to kill the deputies.
They say the man would not exit the residence and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or had mental health issues.
Deputies requested additional units and were assisted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Detectives, and Aberdeen and Montesano Police Department Crisis Response Unit members.
Negotiators attempted to get the suspect to leave the residence and surrender.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect started to damage the house with the machete.
Negotiators utilized friends and family members to talk with the suspect and they eventually convinced him to leave the residence unarmed.
The suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County jail for burglary.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says they are thankful the incident ended with the suspect agreeing to surrender peacefully.