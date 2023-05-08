Man on bicycle struck by car in Pacific County

A car vs bicycle accident on the Long Beach Peninsula sent a man to the hospital.

In a report released by the Washington State Patrol it says that a 43-year-old man was on a bicycle without a helmet late Sunday night, riding on SR 103 in Pacific County, in the middle of the road.

A 66-year-old Kelso man in a 2014 Subaru Legacy was in the same lane and struck the cyclist from the rear, ejecting them from the bike and sending the rider to the shoulder of the road.

The rider was air flighted to Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver for their injuries.

Drugs or alcohol were not listed as factors in the accident.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time and the cause was listed as bicycle lights not properly equipped.

The bike was totaled in the accident.

The driver of the car was not injured.