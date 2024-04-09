KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Man arrested for assault and drug crimes after police responded over concerns for his welfare

April 9, 2024 7:41AM PDT
The Aberdeen Police Department shared that on Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at M St and Wishkah St for the report of a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. 

When they arrived, the report stated that the 36-year-old male driver of this vehicle was identified as a person of interest in an assault that occurred on 04/05/24. 

The driver was taken into custody, and APD states that he was found to be in possession of over $11,000 cash.

The vehicle was seized, pending a search warrant. K9 Zero was deployed and reportedly was alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor emanating from the vehicle. 

A search warrant was obtained APD tells KXRO that when officers searched the vehicle they located approximately 100 grams of fentanyl powder and items used for the distribution of narcotics such as scales and small bags. 

According to APD, the amount of fentanyl powder seized was enough to kill approximately 40,000 people.

