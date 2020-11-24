Man arrested after chase with crash involving Sheriff’s Office vehicles
Grays Harbor, WA – A man was arrested after a chase that involved a crash between two Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on Monday deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Lund Road.
The reporting party called 911 to report that her 33 year old son was having mental issues again and was being disorderly and she needed help.
The man was also reportedly a suspect in a vehicle pursuit two days prior involving Cosmopolis Police.
As the first deputy responded, he saw the man leaving the residence in a 1995 Mercury Sable and attempted to pull the suspect over.
The Sheriff’s Office says a second deputy who was responding attempted to turn his vehicle to chase the man but was involved in a collision with the first deputy.
They say that neither deputy was seriously injured.
The Washington State Patrol will be investigating the collision involving the deputies.
The suspect then went across US Hwy 101 and struck a guardrail on North River Road.
The man fled on foot and WSP aviation was contacted.
They were reportedly in the area and an aircraft responded to the scene.
The aircraft spotted the suspect in a clearcut and he was eventually captured by the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.
The man sustained minor injuries from the K-9 and was treated at the hospital prior to being booked into the Grays Harbor County jail for Felony Eluding and Assault 2nd Degree.