Maintenance temporarily closes Elma Rest Area

The Washington State of Transportation says that a closure at the Elma Safety Rest Area will be in place for two days.

Officials tell KXRO that the rest area is closed in order to make other arrangements due to a temporary closure for maintenance.

Closure hours

Beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, through 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 the rest area will close for routine vegetation management, facilities cleaning and preventative maintenance.

This is the only state rest area in the area, with the nearest possible safety rest area located 30 miles east at Maytown along southbound I-5 in Thurston County.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.