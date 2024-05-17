KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Magical Orlando Vacation National Contest Rules

May 17, 2024 2:32PM PDT
ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE 2024 MAGICAL ORLANDO VACATION

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES: 

https://www.alphamediausa.com/magical-orlando-vacation-contest-rules 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://www.alphamediausa.com/magical-orlando-vacation-contest-rules-spanish/ 

 

