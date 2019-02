M and Dani were in the studio to promote GHC GSA Glow Drag show. Here is a link to the event that happens this Saturday at the Grays Harbor College Hub. HERE

The GHC GSA presents The Glow Show! This event is the GSA scholarship fundraiser. Funds from this event go to GHC students as they pursue their educational goals.

Tickets can be purchased on Mondays and Wednesdays in the HUB beginning Jan 7th or at the cashier’s window in the HUB.